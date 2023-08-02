12 new ASCs in July

Here are 12 ASCs that opened or were announced in July:

1. Kalamazoo, Mich.-based Bronson Healthcare held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new orthopedic surgery center July 27.

2. Iowa City, Iowa-based Steindler Orthopedic Clinic broke ground on a new practice location and ASC in North Liberty, Iowa.

3. OrthoMidwest opened a surgery center in Beloit, Wis.

4. Tower Clock Eye Center, based in Green Bay, Wis., plans to open an ASC specializing in cataract, glaucoma and cornea surgeries.

5. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is planning an expansion of its West Los Angeles Medical Center Campus that will add an ASC.

6. Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth is set to spend around $119 million to expand its Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Hospital, which will include an ASC.

7. Camden, N.J.-based Cooper University Health Care unveiled its $150 million ambulatory care center located inside of a former Sears department store in Moorestown, N.J.

8. Marriottsville, Md.-based Bon Secours is planning to expand its St. Francis Medical Center campus in Midlothian, Va., by adding an ASC.

9. Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health completed construction of a 69,000-square-foot ambulatory care center and surgery center.

10. Gaithersburg, Md.-based Adventist HealthCare opened an ASC at its National Harbor, Md., location.

11. Consulting firm QK has submitted a plan for a mixed-use project that includes a 22,525-square-foot ASC.

12. Lawrenceville, Ga.-based Northside Hospital Gwinnett is expanding outpatient care in the region through the construction of several new medical office buildings and an ASC.