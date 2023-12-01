11 new ASCs in November

Patsy Newitt -  

Here are 11 new ASCs Becker's reported on in November:

  1. Mount Vernon, Wash.-based Skagit Regional Health is planning to open a new ASC. 
  2. Henderson, Nev.-based Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine opened a second location with an ASC in Las Vegas. 
  3. MedStar Medical Group, which is part of Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health, plans to open an ASC. 
  4. Healthcare Resources has purchased a campus in Hoover, Ala., that it plans to convert into a center anchored by an ASC.
  5. Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital unveiled a new medical arts pavilion featuring an ASC. 
  6. Two of the largest hospital systems in Chattanooga, Tenn., partnered to build a $23.2 million ASC. 
  7. Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic is set to begin construction on its new spine and joint ASC.
  8. Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist hospital in Winston-Salem, N.C., was granted conditional approval from the state to build an ASC. 
  9. Compass Surgical Partners and Jersey Shore ASC partnered to manage an ASC in Somers Point, N.J.
  10. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health is opening a new medical campus with an ASC in Saratoga Springs, Utah.
  11. Ground has been broken on a three-story medical office building and ASC project in Katy, Texas.

