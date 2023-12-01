11 new ASCs in November

Here are 11 new ASCs Becker's reported on in November:

Mount Vernon, Wash.-based Skagit Regional Health is planning to open a new ASC. Henderson, Nev.-based Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine opened a second location with an ASC in Las Vegas. MedStar Medical Group, which is part of Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health, plans to open an ASC. Healthcare Resources has purchased a campus in Hoover, Ala., that it plans to convert into a center anchored by an ASC. Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital unveiled a new medical arts pavilion featuring an ASC. Two of the largest hospital systems in Chattanooga, Tenn., partnered to build a $23.2 million ASC. Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic is set to begin construction on its new spine and joint ASC. Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist hospital in Winston-Salem, N.C., was granted conditional approval from the state to build an ASC. Compass Surgical Partners and Jersey Shore ASC partnered to manage an ASC in Somers Point, N.J. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health is opening a new medical campus with an ASC in Saratoga Springs, Utah. Ground has been broken on a three-story medical office building and ASC project in Katy, Texas.