ASC, medical office building break ground in Texas

Ground has been broken on a three-story medical office building and ASC project in Katy, Texas, according to a Nov. 4 report from the Katy Times.

The Scott Square Medical Office building, which will have over 25,000 square feet of medical office space, is expected to be completed in October 2024.

The development is spearheaded by a team of five area physicians, including Nimish Dave, MD, and Karan Madan, MD, of Katy Pain & Spine, which will open its second location on the second floor of the office building.

The third floor will consist of an ASC and a pain management facility.