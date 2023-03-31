10 new ASCs in March 

Becker's has reported on 10 ASCs opened or announced in March:

New York City-based Jamaica Hospital Medical Center began construction on an ASC. Optum Health affiliate Everett Clinic opened a 39,500-square-foot facility with 50 exam rooms and an ASC in Arlington, Wash. Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health, an affiliate of Intermountain Health, broke ground on an 80,000-square-foot medical office building with an ASC in Aurora, Colo. Dothan, Ala.-based Southeast Health Medical Center opened a new ASC, the Southeast Health Surgery Clinic. A three-story, 76,393-square-foot medical office building with an ASC in Utica, N.Y., has secured $25.3 million in construction financing to begin the project. Duluth, Minn.-based St. Luke's partnered with Moose Lake, Minn.-based Gateway Family Health Clinic to open a new surgery center. Pain Consultants of East Tennessee opened a new 27,000-square-foot facility in Knoxville with a certified ASC. Summit Health opened its third ASC focused on urology in New Jersey, the Center for Advanced Surgical Excellence. Mount Clemens, Mich.-based McLaren Macomb is set to open its largest medical office building to date; it will house McLaren's first ASC. Glenwood Springs, Colo.-based Valley View, an independent nonprofit health system, opened an orthopedic ASC in Basalt, Colo.