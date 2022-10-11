Q3 exec moves ASC leaders need to know

Here are five executive moves ASC leaders need to know from the third quarter:

1. Covenant Physician Partners, a physician services company that supports practices and surgery centers, appointed Daniel Gofman as executive vice president and chief development officer.

2. Chuck Hall, national group president of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, is stepping down from his position at the end of the year.

3. The Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery named J Mocco, MD, endovascular neurosurgeon at Mount Sinai in New York City, its president.

4. Healthcare Partners, an ASC development and management company, named Cheryl Chisholm its chief people officer.

5. Owensboro (Ky.) Surgery Center named Dan Haire its new CEO.