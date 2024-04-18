HCA vs. Tenet executive pay: 5 notes

Nashville-based HCA healthcare and Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare are parent companies of two of the largest ASC chains in the country.

Here are five things to know about executive compensation at HCA and Tenet, according to proxy statements recently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

1. HCA CEO Sam Hazen saw his overall compensation rise to $21.3 million in 2023 while the overall pay for Tenet's CEO Saum Sutaria, MD, hit $18.5 million.

2. Mr. Hazen saw a $6,678,258 increase from 2022, when his compensation was $14,637,726. Dr. Sutaria saw a $7,470,981 increase from 2022, when his compensation was $11,047,128.

3. Mr. Hazen was paid 356 times more than the health system's median employee in 2023. The compensation of the health system's median compensated employee was $59,816.

4. Tenet paid Dr. Sutaria 305 times more than the company's median employee in 2023. Tenet's median compensated employee earned $60,633 in 2023.

5. Here are the three other highest-earning executives at HCA and Tenet, respectively, in 2023:

HCA

Jon Foster, EVP and COO: $8.7 million

Bill Rutherford, EVP and CFO: $7.8 million

Timothy McManus, president, national group: $5.6 million

Tenet

Dan Cancelmi, CFO: $9,272,504

Tom Arnst, EVP, chief administrative officer, general counsel and corporate secretary: $3.7 million

Lisa Foo, EVP of commercial operations: $3.2 million





