HCA's 5 top-paid executives

The three highest-paid executives of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare saw huge pay jumps in 2023, according to a proxy statement filed March 15 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
HCA is one of the largest ASC operators in the country, with more than 150 centers in its ASC network, HCA Surgery Ventures. The company rounded out 2023 with $65 billion in revenue, up from $60.2 billion in 2022.
Here were the five highest-paid executives at HCA in 2023:
Sam Hazen. CEO
Salary: $1,512,222
Stock awards: $6,957,391
Option awards: $7,242,825
Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $5,026,128
Other compensation: $577,418
2023 total compensation: $21,315,984
2022 total compensation: $14,637,726
Jon Foster. Executive Vice President and COO
Salary: $1,000,000
Stock awards: $1,987,898
Option awards: $2,069,379
Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $2,443,876
Change in pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation earnings: $1,058,648
Other: $139,559
2023 t: $8,699,360
2022 total: $4,148,211
Bill Rutherford. Executive Vice President and CFO
Salary: $994,718
Stock awards: $1,987,898
Option awards: $2,069,379
Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $2,443,876
Other: $267,179
2023 total: $7,763,050
2022 total: $5,058,078
Timothy McManus. National Group President
Salary: $785,000
Stock awards: $1,431,398
Option awards: $1,490,075
Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $1,304,541
Other: $571,417
2023 total: $5,582,431
2022 total unavailable
Erol Akdamar. American Group President
Salary: $785,000
Stock awards: $1,431,398
Option awards: $1,490,075
Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $1,304,371
Other: $390,017
2023 total: $5,400,861
2022 total unavailable