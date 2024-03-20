HCA's 5 top-paid executives

The three highest-paid executives of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare saw huge pay jumps in 2023, according to a proxy statement filed March 15 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

HCA is one of the largest ASC operators in the country, with more than 150 centers in its ASC network, HCA Surgery Ventures. The company rounded out 2023 with $65 billion in revenue, up from $60.2 billion in 2022.

Here were the five highest-paid executives at HCA in 2023:

Sam Hazen. CEO

Salary: $1,512,222

Stock awards: $6,957,391

Option awards: $7,242,825

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $5,026,128

Other compensation: $577,418

2023 total compensation: $21,315,984

2022 total compensation: $14,637,726

Jon Foster. Executive Vice President and COO

Salary: $1,000,000

Stock awards: $1,987,898

Option awards: $2,069,379

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $2,443,876

Change in pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation earnings: $1,058,648

Other: $139,559

2023 t: $8,699,360

2022 total: $4,148,211

Bill Rutherford. Executive Vice President and CFO

Salary: $994,718

Stock awards: $1,987,898

Option awards: $2,069,379

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $2,443,876

Other: $267,179

2023 total: $7,763,050

2022 total: $5,058,078

Timothy McManus. National Group President

Salary: $785,000

Stock awards: $1,431,398

Option awards: $1,490,075

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $1,304,541

Other: $571,417

2023 total: $5,582,431

2022 total unavailable

Erol Akdamar. American Group President

Salary: $785,000

Stock awards: $1,431,398

Option awards: $1,490,075

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $1,304,371

Other: $390,017

2023 total: $5,400,861

2022 total unavailable