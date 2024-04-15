Tenet's highest-paid executives

The highest-earning executives at Tenet Healthcare, parent company of ASC chain United Surgical Partners International, saw overall pay increases in 2023, according to a proxy statement filed April 12 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Here are the five top-paid executives from Dallas-based Tenet:
Saum Sutaria, MD. CEO: $18,518,109 total 2023 compensation
Salary: $1,500,000
Stock awards: $10,130,393
Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $6,300,000
Other: $587,717
Dan Cancelmi, CFO: $9,272,504
(Sun Park became CFO in 2024)
Salary: $750,000
Stock awards: $2,366,606
Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $2,100,000
Pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation: $4,045,998
Other: $9,900
Tom Arnst. Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary: $3,672,298
Salary: $650,000
Stock awards: $1,614,898
Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $1,267,500
Other: $139,900
Lisa Foo. Executive Vice President of Commercial Operations: $3,235,506
Salary: $650,000
Stock awards: $1,150,146
Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $1,267,500
Other: $167,860
Paola Arbour. Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer: $2,467,441
Salary: $550,000
Stock awards: $807,541
Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $990,000
Other: $119,900