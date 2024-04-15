Tenet's highest-paid executives

The highest-earning executives at Tenet Healthcare, parent company of ASC chain United Surgical Partners International, saw overall pay increases in 2023, according to a proxy statement filed April 12 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Here are the five top-paid executives from Dallas-based Tenet:

Saum Sutaria, MD. CEO: $18,518,109 total 2023 compensation

Salary: $1,500,000

Stock awards: $10,130,393

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $6,300,000

Other: $587,717

Dan Cancelmi, CFO: $9,272,504

(Sun Park became CFO in 2024)

Salary: $750,000

Stock awards: $2,366,606

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $2,100,000

Pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation: $4,045,998

Other: $9,900

Tom Arnst. Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary: $3,672,298

Salary: $650,000

Stock awards: $1,614,898

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $1,267,500

Other: $139,900

Lisa Foo. Executive Vice President of Commercial Operations: $3,235,506

Salary: $650,000

Stock awards: $1,150,146

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $1,267,500

Other: $167,860

Paola Arbour. Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer: $2,467,441

Salary: $550,000

Stock awards: $807,541

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $990,000

Other: $119,900