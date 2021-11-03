Former USPI exec named chief revenue optimization officer of Atlas Healthcare Partners

Atlas Healthcare Partners named Heather Richards chief revenue optimization officer, the company said Nov. 2.

Ms. Richards will oversee revenue cycle teams and operations, as well as the finances of the company's ASCs. She will also lead reimbursement strategy with health system partners.

Prior to joining Atlas, Ms. Richards was the senior vice president of value-based care initiatives for MPOWERHealth, where she implemented a clinically integrated network of musculoskeletal surgeons in eight states.

Before that, she was the vice president of revenue cycle management and business office operations for Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International.