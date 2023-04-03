Appalachian Regional Healthcare names ambulatory chief medical officer

Jason Rice, DO, has been appointed ambulatory chief medical officer of Lexington, Ky.-based Appalachian Regional Healthcare.

Dr. Rice will oversee the ambulatory services across the health system, which includes 90 outpatient clinics and 320 providers caring for 500,000 patients across Kentucky and West Virginia, according to a March 31 ARH news release.

Dr. Rice began his medical career in Kentucky in 2004, when he opened his own practice and joined the medical staff at Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center in Prestonsburg and Paintsville ARH Hospital.

He went on to serve as chief of staff at Paintsville ARH Hospital in 2010, 2015, 2016 and 2021.