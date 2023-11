Here are three numbers that may be a cause for concern for ASC leaders:

1. In 2021, the Association of American Medical Colleges predicted a shortage of 12,500 anesthesiologists by 2033.

2. CMS pitched a 3.34% conversion factor decrease in its proposed Medicare physician fee schedule for 2024.

3. About 24.3% of physicians plan to quit their roles in the next two years, with an additional 47.3% reporting feeling burned out, according to a study in the Journal of General Internal Medicine.