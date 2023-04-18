A quarter of physicians plan to quit in the next 2 years

Approximately 24.3 percent of physicians plan to quit their roles in the next two years, with an additional 47.3 percent reporting feeling burned out, according to a new study conducted by researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, University of Wisconsin School of Nursing in Madison, Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis and the American Medical Association.

The study, published March 23 in the Journal of General Internal Medicine, surveyed 43,026 healthcare professionals at 206 organizations across 30 states.

Researchers found that work overload could be a predictor of burnout and intent to leave. Overloaded healthcare workers had 2.2 to 2.9 times the risk of experiencing burnout, while overloaded physicians and healthcare workers had 1.7 to 2.1 times the risk of intending to leave their jobs in the next two years.

Of all healthcare workers, nurses had the highest burnout rates at 56 percent, with 41 percent planning to quit within two years.