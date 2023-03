Here are three ASC industry leadership moves that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 19:

1. ASC billing services provider Surgical Notes tapped Hilary Sondik as its executive vice president of operations.

2. Orlando (Fla.) Health added former Surgical Care Affiliates leader Colleen Heeter, BSN, as its vice president of ASCs.

3. Brett Brodnax, president and CEO of United Surgical Partners International, will retire at the end of 2023.