Constitution Surgery Alliance taps chief development officer

ASC operator Constitution Surgery Alliance added Rod Carbonell, BSN, RN, as its chief development officer.

Mr. Carbonell will identify, cultivate and execute partnership opportunities with health systems, physician groups,

joint ventures, de novo ASCs and facility acquisitions, according to a May 16 news release from Constitution.

Mr. Carbonell will also lead Constitution in expanding into markets beyond the Northeast.

Prior to joining Constitution, Mr. Carbonell worked in healthcare for 26 years, starting as a registered nurse. He also served as president of Muve Health and ValueHealth. He has worked in, developed or managed more than 20 ASCs, the release said.