Atlas Healthcare Partners taps Dan Jones as COO

Phoenix-based ASC developer and manager Atlas Healthcare Partners has promoted Dan Jones to the role of chief operating officer.

Mr. Jones has been with Atlas for 18 months, serving as market president for Banner Surgery Centers in Phoenix, Ariz.

In his new role, Mr. Jones will lead the execution of the Atlas operating model. At Banner, he implemented new reporting structures, led the development of Atlas' operating excellence dashboard and built a team of ASC operating leaders, according to a May 23 press release.

Atlas is also welcoming Jessie Monnier to succeed Mr. Jones as market president. Ms. Monnier has 25 years of healthcare experience, having managed 12 ASCs with more than 125 physicians.