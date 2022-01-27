3 ASC leaders, former CEO running for office 

Three ASC leaders and a former surgical center CEO are seeking elective office:

1. Montana orthopedic surgeon and ASC owner Al Olszewski, MD, is running for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Dr. Olszewski began his practice at Whitefish, Mont.-based Flathead Valley Orthopedics in 1998 and has served as a healthcare adviser in the state since 2009.

2. Former Phoenix Spine Surgery Center CEO Aaron Lieberman is running for governor of Arizona. Mr. Lieberman served in the Arizona House of Representatives before resigning to focus on his gubernatorial campaign.

3. Ralph Massullo, MD, founder and president of Suncoast Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center in Lecanto, Fla., is running for the Florida Senate. Dr. Masullo has served in the Florida House for the last five years and as a physician for more than 25 years.

4. Pediatric gastroenterologist Sarah Cole, MD, is running for Sioux Falls (S.D.) City Council in 2022. She practices with Avera Medical Group Pediatric Specialists in Sioux Falls and specializes in a range of conditions such as Crohn's disease, celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease and ulcerative colitis.