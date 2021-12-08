ASC physician owner running for Florida Senate

Ralph Massullo, MD, founder and president of Suncoast Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center in Lecanto, Fla., is running for the Florida Senate, Citrus County Chronicle reported Dec. 7.

Dr. Masullo has served in the Florida House for the last five years and as a physician for more than 25 years.

He is the past president of the Florida Society of Dermatology Surgery, according to his website, and has authored numerous journal articles on medical techniques and technology.