Former ASC CEO running for governor of Arizona 

Aaron Lieberman, former CEO of Phoenix Spine Surgery Center, is running for governor of Arizona, AZCentral reported Oct. 25. 

Mr. Lieberman served in the Arizona House of Representatives before resigning to focus on his gubernatorial campaign. 

Under his leadership from 2015-17, the Phoenix Spine Surgery Center rebranded and launched a digital marketing strategy that produced 33 percent of surgical case volume, according to Mr. Lieberman's LinkedIn

He also serves as principal of Impello Ventures, an organization that helps healthcare and education companies identify and complete financing transactions.

 

