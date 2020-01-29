Regent appoints Brad Pollard as VP of sales development

ASC manager Regent Surgical Health has hired Brad Pollard as its vice president of business development.

Mr. Pollard has over 20 years of experience in business development and the medical device industry, having served as regional vice president of development for Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International, overseeing the Houston region, as well as eight years at Boston Scientific Neuromodulation as its Houston-based regional sales manager.

"We're thrilled to welcome Brad Pollard to the Regent team," said Thomas Crossen, Regent Surgical Health's chief development officer. "Brad's experience with both ASC partnerships and medical devices, and especially devices for orthopedic and spine procedures, will be extremely valuable as Regent continues to grow with the rapidly advancing shift of total joint replacement procedures from hospitals to the outpatient setting. With a proven track record in sales leadership, he’ll be a key player supporting our growth objectives in 2020."

In his role, Mr. Pollard will work closely with physician groups and hospital systems to develop, acquire and merge ASCs.

