Hospital appoints new CEO with $54M medical building, ASC underway

Patrick Rohan was named CEO of Medical City Frisco (Texas), which is undertaking a $54 million medical office building and ASC project, according to the Frisco Enterprise.

What you should know:

1. Mr. Rohan will assume the role March 1. He has served as COO of Medical City Plano (Texas) and Medical City Frisco — both part of Medical City Healthcare — since 2017.

2. Before joining Medical City Healthcare, Mr. Rohan served as COO and interim CEO at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's Plantation (Fla.) General Hospital.

3. In addition to 16 hospitals, Medical City Healthcare includes 11 ASCs and more than 4,400 active physicians in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, area. The system's ongoing medical office building and ASC development is part of a $1.8 billion capital investment.

More articles on healthcare:

Stanford Children's COO: How leaders can drive negative emotions out of the workplace

A 'very, very fine line': How the gender 'double bind' affects workplace feedback & 3 strategies to stop it

Corner Office: AdventHealth CEO Terry Shaw on 30 years in the healing ministry



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.