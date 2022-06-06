New centers, a partnership and more: 13 gastroenterology updates

Below are 13 gastroenterology updates for ASC leaders to know:

1. Mullica Hill, N.J.-based Inspira Health is building an outpatient endoscopy center.

2. John Carethers, MD, started his tenure as the president of the American Gastroenterological Association Institute.

3. The FDA cleared the first 360-degree colonoscope.

4. Gastric endoscopy patients who use cannabis require higher levels of sedation than non-users, research presented during Digestive Disease Week found.

5. GastroIntestinal Specialists, a Shreveport, La.-based physician-owned GI clinic, is investing almost $1.5 million for employee salary raises.

6. Southlake, Texas-based GI Alliance is leasing a 12,400-square-foot space to open a practice in Little Rock, Ark.

7. Builders for Glendale, Ariz.-based Arrowhead Endoscopy Center have completed initial site work.

8. Gastroenterologist productivity dropped 16.2 percent from March 2020 to March 2022.

9. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy has shown promise in treatment for patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

10. Micro-Tech Endoscopy USA and Wision A.I. partnered to make Micro-Tech the U.S. GI endoscopy distributor of Wision's EndoScreener, an artificial intelligence-assisted polyp detection software used during colonoscopies.

11. United Digestive, a gastroenterology-focused physician practice management company, added Daniel Mullady, MD, to its network.

12. Denver-based Gastro Care Partners, a provider of gastroenterology and ancillary patient treatment services, selected Douglas Adler, MD, as the next editor-in-chief of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

13. Lake Success, N.Y.-based Northwell Health opened Northwell Health Physician Partners, a center focused on primary and subspeciality care in White Plains, N.Y.