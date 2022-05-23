Gastro Care Partners taps new editor-in-chief of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

Denver-based Gastro Care Partners, a provider of gastroenterology and ancillary patient treatment services, selected Douglas Adler, MD, as the next editor-in-chief of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy is a monthly, peer-reviewed scientific journal, according to a May 23 news release.

Dr. Adler is the founder of the Center of Advanced Therapeutic Endoscopy in Denver and a member of Gastro Care Partners' Colorado Springs, Colo.-based partner practice, Peak Gastroenterology Associates.

He will begin his new role in January.