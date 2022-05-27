Eyeing inflation, physician-owned GI clinic spends $1.5M on raises for 165 employees

Shreveport, La.-based physician-owned GI clinic GastroIntestinal Specialists is investing almost $1.5 million for employee salary raises, the Shreveport Times reported May 26.

The package includes a minimum $3 per hour raise for the practice's current 165 full-time employees that will take effect in June, the report said. The practice is also raising starting wages for new employees.

"Our entire team is important to the success of our clinic," practice Administrator Adam Miller told the Shreveport Times. "The doctors understand that the price of everything from gas to food is climbing and they want to make this financial commitment, so our team understands how much they are appreciated."