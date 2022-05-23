New York health center opens, offers gastroenterology services

Lake Success, N.Y.-based Northwell Health opened Northwell Health Physician Partners, a center focused on primary and subspeciality care in White Plains, N.Y., Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals reported May 23.

The new center is 4,761 square feet and offers gastroenterology and plastic surgery, colorectal surgery, ENT and vascular specialties.

Northwell Health Physician Partners plans to open more medical offices this spring, including another multispecialty facility in Yonkers, N.Y., and a primary care office in Nanuet, N.Y.