2 tech companies partner to distribute AI polyp detection for colonoscopies

Micro-Tech Endoscopy USA and Wision A.I. partnered to make Micro-Tech the U.S. GI endoscopy distributor of Wision's EndoScreener, an artificial intelligence-assisted polyp detection software used during colonoscopies.

EndoScreener received FDA clearance in November. In a study, it was able to identify about 32 percent more adenomas than standard colonoscopies, according to a May 24 news release.

Micro-Tech Endoscopy USA is the U.S. subsidiary of the global medical device company Micro-Tech, which develops and supplies gastroenterology diagnostic and therapeutic equipment.

Wision A.I. is an artificial intelligence startup for optical medical imaging.