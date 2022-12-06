GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

GI pay in 2022: 10 statistics

Claire Wallace -  

Gastroenterologists earned $453,000 on average during 2022, with compensation fluctuating based on practice setting and length of employment. 

Ten key GI compensation statistics in 2022: 

1. Self-employed, mid-career gastroenterologists earn $504,580 a year on average. 

2. Gastroenterologist pay jumped 12 percent in 2022 from 2021. 

3. The average gastroenterologist incentive bonus this year is $74,000. 

4. Average gastroenterologist pay hit $453,000 in 2022. 

5. The median net patient revenue per gastroenterologist hit $837,910 in March. 

6. Gastroenterology was the sixth highest paying specialty this year. 

7. Twenty-two percent of gastroenterologists reported a net worth of over $5 million. 

8. Chicago is the highest paying city for mid-career gastroenterologists, at $477,873. 

9. New York City has the highest pay gap between employed and self-employed gastroenterologists, at $395,406 and $521,759 respectively. 

10. Atlanta is the highest paying city for late-career gastroenterologists, at $538,499.

