GI pay in 2022: 10 statistics

Gastroenterologists earned $453,000 on average during 2022, with compensation fluctuating based on practice setting and length of employment.

Ten key GI compensation statistics in 2022:

1. Self-employed, mid-career gastroenterologists earn $504,580 a year on average.

2. Gastroenterologist pay jumped 12 percent in 2022 from 2021.

3. The average gastroenterologist incentive bonus this year is $74,000.

4. Average gastroenterologist pay hit $453,000 in 2022.

5. The median net patient revenue per gastroenterologist hit $837,910 in March.

6. Gastroenterology was the sixth highest paying specialty this year.

7. Twenty-two percent of gastroenterologists reported a net worth of over $5 million.

8. Chicago is the highest paying city for mid-career gastroenterologists, at $477,873.

9. New York City has the highest pay gap between employed and self-employed gastroenterologists, at $395,406 and $521,759 respectively.

10. Atlanta is the highest paying city for late-career gastroenterologists, at $538,499.