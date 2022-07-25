Gastroenterologist pay: 5 stats

Here are five statistics on gastroenterologist compensation Becker's has reported on since April 15:

1. The average base salary for gastroenterologists has decreased 1.2 percent since 2016, according to recruiting firm Merritt Hawkins' 2022 "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives."

2. Twenty-two percent of gastroenterologists reported a net worth of more than $5 million, according to Medscape's "Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2022."

3. Median gastroenterologist revenue hit a two-year high March 1, according to consulting firm Kaufman Hall's "Physician Flash Report."

4. Gastroenterology is the sixth wealthiest medical speciality, according to Medscape's "Physicians Compensation Reports."

5. The average incentive bonus for a gastroenterologist is $74,000, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022."