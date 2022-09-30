10 highest-paying cities for mid-career, late-career gastroenterologists

Dallas is the highest-paying U.S. city for mid-career (eight to 14 years) gastroenterologists, while Atlanta is the highest-paying city for late-career (22 to 28 years) gastroenterologists, based on data compiled from Medscape's 2022 salary reporter.
10 highest-paying cities for mid-career gastroenterologists:
1. Dallas: $425,017
2. Atlanta: $424,357
3. Chicago: $418,105
4. Houston: $407,240
5. Detroit: $404,385
6. Boston $380,574
7. San Francisco: $374,957
8. New York City: $373,672
9. Los Angeles: $373,251
10. Philadelphia: $366,453
10 highest-paying cities for late-career gastroenterologists:
1. Atlanta: $538,499
2. Houston: $523,428
3. Chicago: $520,921
4. Dallas: $506,133
5. Phoenix: $496,820
6. Seattle: $492,363
7. New York City: $489,280
8. Boston: $466,321
9. San Francisco: $465,113
10. Philadelphia: $460,095