10 highest-paying cities for mid-career, late-career gastroenterologists

Dallas is the highest-paying U.S. city for mid-career (eight to 14 years) gastroenterologists, while Atlanta is the highest-paying city for late-career (22 to 28 years) gastroenterologists, based on data compiled from Medscape's 2022 salary reporter.

10 highest-paying cities for mid-career gastroenterologists:

1. Dallas: $425,017

2. Atlanta: $424,357

3. Chicago: $418,105

4. Houston: $407,240

5. Detroit: $404,385

6. Boston $380,574

7. San Francisco: $374,957

8. New York City: $373,672

9. Los Angeles: $373,251

10. Philadelphia: $366,453

10 highest-paying cities for late-career gastroenterologists:

1. Atlanta: $538,499

2. Houston: $523,428

3. Chicago: $520,921

4. Dallas: $506,133

5. Phoenix: $496,820

6. Seattle: $492,363

7. New York City: $489,280

8. Boston: $466,321

9. San Francisco: $465,113

10. Philadelphia: $460,095