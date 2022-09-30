10 highest-paying cities for mid-career, late-career gastroenterologists

Dallas is the highest-paying U.S. city for mid-career (eight to 14 years) gastroenterologists, while Atlanta is the highest-paying city for late-career (22 to 28 years) gastroenterologists, based on data compiled from Medscape's 2022 salary reporter. 

10 highest-paying cities for mid-career gastroenterologists: 

1. Dallas: $425,017

2. Atlanta: $424,357

3. Chicago: $418,105 

4. Houston: $407,240 

5. Detroit: $404,385 

6. Boston $380,574 

7. San Francisco: $374,957 

8. New York City: $373,672 

9. Los Angeles: $373,251 

10. Philadelphia: $366,453

10 highest-paying cities for late-career gastroenterologists: 

1. Atlanta: $538,499 

2. Houston: $523,428 

3. Chicago: $520,921 

4. Dallas: $506,133

5. Phoenix: $496,820

6. Seattle: $492,363 

7. New York City: $489,280 

8. Boston: $466,321

9. San Francisco: $465,113 

10. Philadelphia: $460,095

