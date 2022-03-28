What midcareer gastroenterologists earn in 10 US cities

Midcareer gastroenterologists — those with 15-21 years of experience — who are self-employed earn an average salary of $504,580, according to figures from the Medscape Salary Explorer.

Here's how average midcareer gastroenterologist pay fares in 10 of the biggest U.S. cities:

City

Average salary

Vs. national avg.

1. Atlanta

$524,793

+4 percent

2. Dallas

$512,391

+2 percent

3. Houston

$512,391

+2 percent

4. Chicago

$510,247

+1 percent

5. New York City

$504,580

Even

6. Phoenix

$501,569

-2 percent

7. Boston

$501,259

-1 percent

8. San Francisco

$482,300

- 4 percent

9. Philadelphia

$472,808

-6 percent

10. Los Angeles

$471,905

-7 percent

