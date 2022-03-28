What midcareer gastroenterologists earn in 10 US cities

- Small
Midcareer gastroenterologists — those with 15-21 years of experience — who are self-employed earn an average salary of $504,580, according to figures from the Medscape Salary Explorer.
Here's how average midcareer gastroenterologist pay fares in 10 of the biggest U.S. cities:
|
City
|
Average salary
|
Vs. national avg.
|
1. Atlanta
|
$524,793
|
+4 percent
|
2. Dallas
|
$512,391
|
+2 percent
|
3. Houston
|
$512,391
|
+2 percent
|
4. Chicago
|
$510,247
|
+1 percent
|
5. New York City
|
$504,580
|
Even
|
6. Phoenix
|
$501,569
|
-2 percent
|
7. Boston
|
$501,259
|
-1 percent
|
8. San Francisco
|
$482,300
|
- 4 percent
|
9. Philadelphia
|
$472,808
|
-6 percent
|
10. Los Angeles
|
$471,905
|
-7 percent