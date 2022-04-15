Gastroenterologist pay jumps nearly 12%: 6 stats

Gastroenterology pay jumped nearly 12 percent from 2021 to 2022, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022," released April 15. 

Here are six stats to know:

1. Gastroenterology pay hit $453,000 in 2022, compared to $406,000 in 2021, an 11.58 percent jump.

2. Gastroenterology is the physician specialty with the second-highest pay increase from 2021 to 2022, second to otalytarynology, which saw a 12.5 percent rise. 

3. Gastroenterologist's average incentive bonus this year is $74,000. 

4. Fifty-three percent of gastroenterologists said they feel fairly compensated. 

5. Ninety-five percent of gastroenterologists said they would choose the same specialty again, the third-highest of specialties surveyed. 

6. Gastroenterologists said they spend 14.3 hours a week on paperwork and administration. 

