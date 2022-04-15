Gastroenterologist pay jumps nearly 12%: 6 stats

- Small
Gastroenterology pay jumped nearly 12 percent from 2021 to 2022, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022," released April 15.
Here are six stats to know:
1. Gastroenterology pay hit $453,000 in 2022, compared to $406,000 in 2021, an 11.58 percent jump.
2. Gastroenterology is the physician specialty with the second-highest pay increase from 2021 to 2022, second to otalytarynology, which saw a 12.5 percent rise.
3. Gastroenterologist's average incentive bonus this year is $74,000.
4. Fifty-three percent of gastroenterologists said they feel fairly compensated.
5. Ninety-five percent of gastroenterologists said they would choose the same specialty again, the third-highest of specialties surveyed.
6. Gastroenterologists said they spend 14.3 hours a week on paperwork and administration.