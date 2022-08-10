Midcareer gastroenterologist pay in 5 most populated cities

Chicago is the best paying city for midcareer gastroenterologists in any practice setting when comparing the five most populous cities in the U.S., according to the Medscape Salary Explorer.

The national average salary for a gastroenterologist with 15 to 21 years of experience in any practice setting is $490,000.

Here is the average salary for gastroenterologists with 15 to 21 years of experience in the five most populated cities in the U.S.:

Chicago: $477,873

Houston: $471,640

Phoenix: $471,138

New York City: $437,897

Los Angeles: $416,607