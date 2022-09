Employed vs. self-employed GI salaries in 15 largest US cities

New York City has the largest gap in pay between employed and self-employed gastroenterologists who have been practicing for 15 to 21 years, according to Medscape's 2022 Salary Explorer.

Employed versus self-employed GI salaries in 15 largest U.S. cities by population:

1. New York City

Employed salary: $395,406

Self-employed salary: $521,759

2. Los Angeles

Employed salary: $393,549

Self-employed salary: $491,329

3. Chicago

Employed salary: $450,971

Self-employed salary: $539,159

4. Houston

Employed salary: $429,646

Self-employed salary: $526,203

5. Phoenix

Employed salary: $430,628

Self-employed salary: $518,574

6. Philadelphia

Employed salary: $385,447

Self-employed salary: $478,258

7. San Antonio

Employed salary: $433,447

Self-employed salary: $526,203

8. San Diego

Employed salary: $398,651

Self-employed salary: $491,329

9. Dallas

Employed salary: $433,866

Self-employed salary: $526,203

10. San Jose, Calif.

Employed salary: $399,850

Self-employed salary: $491,329

11. Austin, Texas

Employed salary: $433,447

Self-employed salary: $526,203

12. Jacksonville, Fla.

Employed salary: $439,732

Self-employed salary: $532,430

13. Fort Worth, Texas

Employed salary: $433,866

Self-employed salary: $526,203

14. Columbus, Ohio

Employed salary: $439,141

Self-employed salary: $524,149

15. Indianapolis

Employed salary: $444,117

Self-employed salary: $524,149