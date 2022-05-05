How gastroenterologist pay has changed in the past 10 years 

Gastroenterology is consistently among the top 10 highest-paid physician specialties, according to Medscape's Physicians Compensation Reports.

Here's how gastroenterologist pay has changed over the past 10 years and its ranking among the highest-earning specialties:

2022: $453,000

Ranking: 6

2021: $406,000

Ranking: 7

2020: $419,000

Ranking: 6

2019: $417,000

Ranking: 7

2018: $408,000

Ranking: 4

2017: $391,000

Ranking: 7

2016: $380,000

Ranking: 4

2015: $370,000

Ranking: 3

2014: $348,000

Ranking: 3

2013: $342,000

Ranking: 4