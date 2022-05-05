How gastroenterologist pay has changed in the past 10 years 

Gastroenterology is consistently among the top 10 highest-paid physician specialties, according to Medscape's Physicians Compensation Reports.
Here's how gastroenterologist pay has changed over the past 10 years and its ranking among the highest-earning specialties:
2022: $453,000
Ranking: 6
2021: $406,000
Ranking: 7
2020: $419,000
Ranking: 6
2019: $417,000
Ranking: 7
2018: $408,000
Ranking: 4
2017: $391,000
Ranking: 7
2016: $380,000
Ranking: 4
2015: $370,000
Ranking: 3
2014: $348,000
Ranking: 3
2013: $342,000
Ranking: 4