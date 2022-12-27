7 gastroenterology updates

From a gastroenterologist charged with assaulting patients to an office relocation, here are seven gastroenterology updates Becker's has reported on since Dec. 15:

1. Exton, Pa.-based US Digestive Health relocated one of its offices and endoscopy centers.

2. US Digestive Health hired eight physicians to its clinical team in 2022.

3. Dr. Omar Massoud, a gastroenterologist affiliated with the Cleveland Clinic, was charged Dec. 16 with three counts of aggravated kidnapping and three counts of gross sexual imposition.

4. ProPhase Labs, a diagnostics, genomic and biotech-centered company, entered an asset purchase agreement to acquire exclusive rights to an esophageal pre-cancer screening tool made by Stella Diagnostics, another diagnostics company.

5. Mark McCaulley, MD, of Steamboat, Colo.-based Yampa Valley Medical Associates retired from the organization Dec. 27 after 43 years of medical service.

6. The American College of Gastroenterology awarded its 2022 William D. Carey Award to James Hobley, MD, a physician at Shreveport, La.-based GastroIntestinal Specialists.

7. The Academy for Surgical Coaching, in partnership with the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons, will pilot the SAGES Surgical Coaching Program.