Cleveland Clinic gastroenterologist charged with assaulting patients

Dr. Omar Massoud, a gastroenterologist affiliated with the Cleveland Clinic, was charged Dec. 16 with three counts of aggravated kidnapping and three counts of gross sexual imposition, Fox affiliate WJW reported Dec. 19.

The alleged incidents occurred March 25, Nov. 11 and Nov. 28, according to Cleveland Municipal Court records.

Dr. Massoud has since been fired following an internal investigation, the hospital said in a statement shared with WJW.

"Cleveland Clinic is strongly committed to protecting the rights and safety of our patients, visitors and caregivers from any type of inappropriate behavior," a Cleveland Clinic Foundation spokesperson said in the statement. "We have processes for employees and patients to report any concerns, which are then thoroughly investigated."