New ASCs looking to gastroenterology

ASCs are continuing to look to gastroenterology for growth — GI procedures make up 10 of the 25 most common procedures performed at ASCs.
Here are five projects focusing on gastroenterology since April 3:
- AVALA Surgery Center, an ASC specializing in gastroenterology, colorectal procedures and pain management, opened in Metairie, La. The center focuses on outpatient endoscopic procedures.
- Athens, Ga.-based oncology practice University Cancer & Blood Center and multidisciplinary practice University Health Alliance partnered to open a high-risk gastroenterology clinic.
- Urbana, Ill.-based Carle Health opened two digestive health facilities in Peoria, Ill.: Carle Health Endoscopy Center Peoria and the Carle Health Gastroenterology Peoria.
- Phoenix-based Arizona Digestive Health opened a new gastroenterology clinic and endoscopy center in Tucson, Ariz.
- Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health is nearing completion on its new five-story medical building. The facility, which is set to open in July, will have 45,000 square feet of usable space for the digestive center.