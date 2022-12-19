Colorado gastroenterologist to retire after over 40 years of care

Mark McCaulley, MD, of Steamboat, Colo.-based Yampa Valley Medical Associates will retire from the organization Dec. 27 after 43 years of medical service, Steamboat Pilot & Today reported Dec. 18.

Dr. McCaulley is a critical care and internal medicine physician with a subspecialty in gastrointestinal endoscopy and colonoscopy. He has performed an estimated 35,000 colonoscopies over his career, according to the publication.

"Mark has been a backbone of primary care in Steamboat Springs for decades, both in the office and working in the hospital," Brian Harrington, MD, told the publication. "When I joined Yampa Valley Medical Associates 17 years ago, I viewed him as a mentor. He has guided many physicians as a colleague and teacher through the years. This year, we have had countless patients still asking for Mark even as he neared his retirement."

Dr. McCaulley has also been assistant clinical professor at the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora for the past 21 years.

He plans to continue writing medical articles and researching the links between gut health, inflammation and Alzheimer's disease.