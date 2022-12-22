US Digestive Health adds 8 physicians to network in 2022

Exton, Pa.-based US Digestive Health has hired eight physicians to its clinical team in 2022.

Here are the additions along with their corresponding Pennsylvania locations of service, according to a Dec. 22 news release:

Hassan Borghei, DO, in Royersford

Ryan Urbas, DO, in Malvern

Heather Gerst, DO, in Lancaster and Lansdale

Jennifer Schwartz, DO, in Media and Wynnewood

Marc Hopkins, MD, in Lansdale and Flourtown

Justin DeRosa, DO, in Malvern and Media

Brian Karp, MD, in Malvern and Media

Dr. Eren Taydas, in Collegeville

US Digestive Health has 29 locations, 17 ASCs and more than 200 physicians and specialists throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware.