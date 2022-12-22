GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

US Digestive Health adds 8 physicians to network in 2022

Riz Hatton -  

Exton, Pa.-based US Digestive Health has hired eight physicians to its clinical team in 2022.

Here are the additions along with their corresponding Pennsylvania locations of service, according to a Dec. 22 news release:

  • Hassan Borghei, DO, in Royersford
  • Ryan Urbas, DO, in Malvern
  • Heather Gerst, DO, in Lancaster and Lansdale
  • Jennifer Schwartz, DO, in Media and Wynnewood
  • Marc Hopkins, MD, in Lansdale and Flourtown
  • Justin DeRosa, DO, in Malvern and Media
  • Brian Karp, MD, in Malvern and Media
  • Dr. Eren Taydas, in Collegeville

US Digestive Health has 29 locations, 17 ASCs and more than 200 physicians and specialists throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware.

