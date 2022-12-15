American College of Gastroenterology honors Louisiana physician

The American College of Gastroenterology has awarded its 2022 Willaim D. Carey award to James Hobley, MD, a physician at Shreveport, La.-based GastroIntestinal Specialists, according to a Dec. 15 report from KTBS.

The annual award is given to a physician who serves on the ACG board and college, and has shown strong leadership, participation and service.

Dr. Hobley served on the ACG membership committee from 2014 to 2020, and on the legislative council from 2020 to 2021.

He also works as a partner and serves on the board at his practice, GastroIntestinal Specialists.