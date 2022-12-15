Academy for Surgical Coaching to pilot gastrointestinal, endoscopic program

The Academy for Surgical Coaching, in partnership with the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons, will pilot the SAGES Surgical Coaching Program.

This new program will aid members of SAGES — the largest professional society for gastrointestinal surgeons — during the transition from training to practice with the help of academy-trained surgical coaches, according to a Dec. 14 news release.

The coaching program will be led by Jacob Greenberg, MD, a gastrointestinal surgeon at Duke University in Durham, N.C.

Through this program, SAGES members who are within 18 months of completing their training can partner with one of 30 surgical coaches specializing in gastrointestinal surgery. The two will then meet using a technology platform that allows them to review video of operating room performance, the release said.