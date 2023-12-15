3 hotspots for GI development 

Texas, Florida and Pennsylvania saw huge growth in the gastroenterology field in 2023.

Here's a breakdown of what happened in each state this year:

Florida:

Jacksonville, Fla.-based gastroenterology provider Borland Groover broke ground on a new endoscopy center and ASC in St. Johns County, Fla.

Tampa-based Florida Medical Clinic added a gastroenterology practice at its Wesley Chapel, Fla.-based Epperson/Watergrass campus.

Cleveland Clinic's Weston (Fla.) department of gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition — part of its digestive disease center — established a center for pancreatic care.

Gastro Health acquired Davenport, Fla.-based Gastroenterology Consultants of Polk County in September.

Pennsylvania:

Exton, Pa.-based U.S. Digestive Health opened a new office in Langhorne, Pa.

Exton, Pa.-based U.S. Digestive Health relocated its office to a shopping center in Downingtown, Pa., to join its affiliated endoscopy center, Central Chester County Endoscopy.

U.S. Digestive Health opened a new gastroenterology office in Collegeville, Pa.

York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health is opening an outpatient endoscopy center in spring 2024.

U.S. Digestive Health moved into an expanded office space in Broomall, Pa.

