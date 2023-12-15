GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

3 hotspots for GI development 

Patsy Newitt -  

Texas, Florida and Pennsylvania saw huge growth in the gastroenterology field in 2023. 

Here's a breakdown of what happened in each state this year:

Florida:

  • Jacksonville, Fla.-based gastroenterology provider Borland Groover broke ground on a new endoscopy center and ASC in St. Johns County, Fla.
  • Tampa-based Florida Medical Clinic added a gastroenterology practice at its Wesley Chapel, Fla.-based Epperson/Watergrass campus.
  • Cleveland Clinic's Weston (Fla.) department of gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition — part of its digestive disease center — established a center for pancreatic care.
  • Gastro Health acquired Davenport, Fla.-based Gastroenterology Consultants of Polk County in September.

Pennsylvania:

  • Private equity-backed US Digestive Health opened a new office in Langhorne, Pa., adding to its more than 33 locations and 19 ASCs. 
  • Exton, Pa.-based U.S. Digestive Health relocated its office to a shopping center in Downingtown, Pa., to join its affiliated endoscopy center, Central Chester County Endoscopy. 
  • U.S. Digestive Health opened a new gastroenterology office in Collegeville, Pa.
  • York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health is opening an outpatient endoscopy center in spring 2024.
  • U.S. Digestive Health moved into an expanded office space in Broomall, Pa. 

Texas:

  • Katy, Texas-based Gastro Health & Nutrition opened its third clinic in Houston. 
  • Austin (Texas) Gastroenterology opened a new clinic in Leander, Texas.
  • Dallas-based Texas Digestive Disease Consultants and Cedar Park (Texas) Regional Medical Center broke ground on a joint partnership multispecialty ASC.

