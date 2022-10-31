10 most read GI stories in October

From a controversial colonoscopy study to top GI hospital rankings, here are the 10 most read gastroenterology stories from Becker's this month.

1. Sixty-six ASCs specializing in GI care were ranked among America's best for 2023.

2. Healthgrades named its Gastrointestinal Care Excellence award winners for 2023.

3. U.S. News & World Report named the top 50 GI hospitals.

4. Four numbers are pointing to more consolidation in the GI space.

5. The AGA says controversial colonoscopy findings are not necessarily relevant in the U.S.

6. Thirteen GI updates for readers to know.

7. A Maryland endoscopy provider has opened a manufacturing plant in Mexico.

8. Three gastroenterologists discussed their tips for success.

9. The three most recent GI megagroup deals.

10. The Anderson Endoscopy Center in Cincinnati was ranked the best in Ohio for the third year in a row.