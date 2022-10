Here are three of the most recent deals from gastroenterology megagroups that occurred in the span of 20 days:

1. Gastro Health finalized a partnership with Springfield Gastroenterology in Ohio.

2. Exton, Pa.-based US Digestive Health partnered with Delaware Center for Digestive Care in Newark.

3. GI Alliance finalized its physician-led buyout facilitated by a $785 million investment from private equity firm Apollo Hybrid Value.