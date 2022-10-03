4 numbers pointing to gastroenterology consolidation

Healthcare is increasingly consolidating, and gastroenterology is one of the many specialties with physicians migrating to employed models.

Here are four stats pointing to consolidation in gastroenterology:

28 percent. The growth percentage of private equity gastrointestinal groups in 2021, according to a report jointly published by consulting firm Fraser Healthcare and pharma research firm Spherix Global Insights.

4 percent. The percentage of surveyed gastroenterologists who intend to join management organizations in 2022, according to the same Fraser Healthcare report.

250. The number of gastroenterologists who converted to a management organization format in 2021, according to the Fraser report.

108,700: Number of formerly independent physicians who are now employed by hospitals, private equity firms, insurers or other corporate entities, according to a report from Avalere.