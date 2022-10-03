4 numbers pointing to gastroenterology consolidation

Patsy Newitt -  

Healthcare is increasingly consolidating, and gastroenterology is one of the many specialties with physicians migrating to employed models. 

Here are four stats pointing to consolidation in gastroenterology:

28 percent. The growth percentage of private equity gastrointestinal groups in 2021, according to a report jointly published by consulting firm Fraser Healthcare and pharma research firm Spherix Global Insights. 

4 percent. The percentage of surveyed gastroenterologists who intend to join management organizations in 2022, according to the same Fraser Healthcare report. 

250. The number of gastroenterologists who converted to a management organization format in 2021, according to the Fraser report. 

108,700: Number of formerly independent physicians who are now employed by hospitals, private equity firms, insurers or other corporate entities, according to a report from Avalere.

