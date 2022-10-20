66 GI ASCs among 2023's best

Newsweek released its annual list of the top 510 ASCs nationwide.

The rankings, compiled in collaboration with market research firm Statista, are based on a survey of more than 4,000 medical professionals from August to September, along with analysis of performance data from more than 5,000 ASCs.

Sixty-six gastroenterology-and endoscopy-focused ASCs topped the list:

Editor's note: Numbers represent the center's ranking in its respective state and may repeat.

2. Johns Hopkins Endoscopy & Surgery Center-Columbia (Md.)

3. Duke Health-Duke Triangle Endoscopy Center (Durham, N.C.)

4. Anne Arundel Gastroenterology Associates (Pasadena, Md.)

4. East Side Endoscopy (New York City)

4. Novant Health-Wilmington (N.C.) Endoscopy Center

5. Carnegie Hill Endoscopy (New York City)

5. Hoag Endoscopy Center (Newport Beach, Calif.)

5. Springfield (Ill.) Clinic-Ambulatory Surgery & Endoscopy Center

5. Charleston (S.C.) Endoscopy Center

6. Bryn Mawr (Pa.) Medical Specialists Association-Endoscopy Center

6. SCA Health-Fort Worth (Texas) Endoscopy Center

7. Manhattan Endoscopy (New York City)

7. Gastroenterology Specialists, Shreveport (La.) Endoscopy Center

8. Louisiana Endoscopy Center (Baton Rouge)

8. Tucson (Ariz.) Gastroenterology Specialists

8. HCA Healthcare-Arapahoe Endoscopy Center (Littleton, Colo.)

9. Central Arizona Endoscopy (Mesa)

9. Baptist Health South Florida-Endoscopy Center Galloway South (Miami)

9. Advanced Endoscopy Center-Bronx (New York City)

10. Atlanta Gastroenterology-Northern Crescent Endoscopy

10. Anne Arundel Gastroenterology Associates (Annapolis, Md.)

11. Penn Medicine-Penn Gastroenterology Pennsylvania Hospital (Philadelphia)

11. Northwell Health-Endoscopy Center of Long Island (N.Y.)

12. MNGI Digestive Health-Bloomington (Minn.) Endoscopy Center & Clinic

12. Wake Forest (N.C.) Endoscopy Center

12. Atlanta Gastroenterology-Midtown Endoscopy

13. Atrium Health-Carolina Endoscopy Center Pineville (Charlotte, N.C.)

14. Atlanta Gastroenterology-Southern Crescent Endoscopy

14. Kendall Endoscopy & Surgery Center (Miami)

14. Advanced Endoscopy & Surgical Center (Eatontown, N.J.)

14. SCA Health-Southwest Fort Worth (Texas) Endoscopy Center

14. Gastro Health-Edmonds (Wash.) Endoscopy Center

15. North Shore Endoscopy Center (Lake Bluff, Ill.)

15. Endoscopy Center of Central New York (Fayetteville)

16. Digestive Healthcare of Georgia-Summit Endoscopy Center (Fayetteville)

17. Virtua Health-Burlington County Endoscopy Center (Lumberton, N.J.)

17. Cincinnati GI-Anderson Endoscopy Center

18. Charlotte (N.C.) Gastroenterology and Hepatology-Randolph Road Office

19. Wake Endoscopy Center (Raleigh, N.C.)

20. Ohio Gastroenterology Group-Dublin Endoscopy Center

20. Sutter Health-Roseville (Calif.) Endoscopy Center

20. MidAtlantic Endoscopy (Lancaster, Pa.)

21. Geisinger-Geisinger Endoscopy Montoursville (Pa.)

21. Baylor Scott & White Ambulatory Endoscopy Center (Plano, Texas)

22. SCA Health-San Diego Endoscopy Center

26. Virtua Health-Mount Laurel (N.J.) Endoscopy Center

26. Memorial Hermann-Surgery Center Bay Area Endoscopy Center (Houston)

27. RWJBarnabas Health-Hamilton (N.J.) Endoscopy Center

27. Eastern Pennsylvania Endoscopy Center (Allentown, Pa.)

28. Gastroenterology Associates of Southwest Florida-Barkley Surgicenter (Fort Myers)

31. SCA Health-West Coast Endoscopy Center (Clearwater, Fla.)

33. USPI-Texas International Endoscopy Center (Houston)

35. USPI-Memorial Hermann-North Houston Endoscopy & Surgery Center

36. The Endoscopy Center (Miami)

41. Endoscopy Center of Ocala (Fla.)

45. BSA Health System-Adc Endoscopy Specialists (Amarillo, Texas)

48. Sutter Health-Santa Barbara (Calif.) Endoscopy Center

49. SCA Health-Corpus Christi (Texas) Endoscopy Center

50. Sovereign Healthcare-Hoag Endoscopy Center (Irvine, Calif.)

53. Associated Gastroenterology Medical Group-Endoscopy Center (Anaheim, Calif.)

60. Cedars Sinai Endoscopy Center-Beverly Hills (Calif.)

67. USPI-Endoscopy Center of South Sacramento (Calif.)

70. Euclid Endoscopy Center-San Diego

74. Folsom (Calif.) Sierra Endoscopy Center

77. Endoscopy Center of Chula Vista (Calif.)

81. Covenant Surgical Partners-Advanced Endoscopy and Pain Center (Lancaster, Calif.)