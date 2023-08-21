U of Michigan Health West completes 100 open heart surgeries in 10 months

Surgeons at the University of Michigan Health West recently completed their 100th open heart surgery in 10 months, according to an Aug. 20 report by Fox 17.

The center set a goal to complete 50 surgeries by the end of its first year of operation in a new open heart surgery OR. Leaders are now predicting 140 completed operations in the first 12 months.

To increase access to open heart procedures in Western Michigan, the Cardiovascular Center at the University of Michigan, the University of Michigan Health West, Trinity Health Grand Rapids and Trinity Health Muskegon partnered together to create the Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan.