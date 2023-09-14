The cardiologists leading the top 10 hospitals for cardiology

For more than 30 years, U.S. News & World Report has ranked the top hospitals in America for different specialties by state and nationwide.

U.S. News' "Best Hospitals" list of 2023, published Aug. 1, analyzed more than 1,600 hospitals in categories including cardiology, gastroenterology and orthopedics.

Here are the 10 hospitals ranked as the best in the U.S. for cardiology and their cardiology leaders, including the hospitals' overall score out of 100:

1. Cleveland Clinic

Led by: Samir Kapadia, MD (chair of cardiovascular medicine)

Score: 100

2. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Led by: Christine Albert, MD (chair of cardiology)

Score: 96.8

3. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

Led by: Paul Friedman, MD (chair of cardiology)

Score: 95.1

4. Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)

Led by: Valentin Fuster, MD, PhD (president of Mount Sinai Heart, physician-in-chief)

Score: 93.6

5. NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City)

Led by: Ralph Mosca, MD (chair of cardiothoracic surgery)

Score: 91.9

6. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City)

Led by: Allan Schwartz, MD and Jonathan Weinsaft, MD (chairs of cardiology)

Score: 89.4

7. Northwestern Medicine-Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

Led by: Clyde Yancy, MD (chief of cardiology)

Score: 85.1

8. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

Led by: Anthony Rosenzweig, MD (chief of cardiology)

Score: 84.7

9. Stanford (Calif.) Health Care-Stanford Hospital

Led by: Joseph Wu, MD, PhD (director of Stanford Cardiovascular Institute)

Score: 83.5

10. Lenox Hill Hospital at Northwell Health (New York City)

Led by: Varinder Pal Singh, MD (chair of cardiology)

Score: 82.8