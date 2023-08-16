Florida cardiology ASC partners with Avertix Medical

Claire Wallace  

Cardiology ASC the Heart & Rhythm Institute of Trinity (Fla.) has partnered with Avertix Medical, a company focused on improving long-term management for coronary disease patients, to make Avertix's Guardian System available to the ASC's patients and physicians. 

The Guardian System is the only FDA-approved implantable heart attack detection and warning system, according to an Aug. 16 press release. 

The device will be available to Heart & Rhythm's 10 cardiologists who work across seven cardiology practices and seven hospitals in the area. 

Cardiologists Luis Annoni-Suau, MD, and Carlos Bayron, MD, performed the first two Guardian implant procedures at Heart & Rhythm. 

The implantable device continuously captures cardiac signals from inside the heart to provide alerts to patients and healthcare professionals 24 hours a day. It can detect acute coronary syndrome events including heart attacks, even silent and atypical symptomatic heart attacks, in real-time.

