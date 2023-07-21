Cardiology legal battles in 2023

Here are five cardiology legal battles that Becker's has reported on in 2023 so far:

1. In June, a patient at Great Valley Cardiology in Scranton, Pa., filed a lawsuit against the system following a data breach that compromised the personal information of 181,764 patients. Now, two more lawsuits have been filed against the system, and its affiliate, Commonwealth Health System.

2. Shashi Ahuja, MD, must pay $2.6 million in damages for a botched procedure that left a Fort Wayne, Ind., woman with a disfigured and unusable right leg.

3. Athens (Ga.) Heart Center and surgeon Subodh Agrawal, MD, have been ordered by a state court jury to pay $4.36 million in medical malpractice damages following the 2017 death of a patient.