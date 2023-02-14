Georgia heart center to pay $4.36M in malpractice damages following patient death

Athens (Ga.) Heart Center and surgeon Subodh Agrawal, MD, have been ordered by a state court jury to pay $4.36 million in medical malpractice damages following the 2017 death of a patient, according to a Feb. 14 report from the Athens Banner-Herald.

In 2017, Athens resident Juan Molina died at 58 after a cardiac catheterization procedure performed at Athens Heart Center.

Mr. Molina's attorney, Steve Lowry, alleges that during the procedure, Dr. Agrawal put a catheter into the heart's ventricle wall and injected a contrast or dye into the wall that led to perforation.

He alleges that this mistake caused complications that led to Mr. Molina's death.

The jury awarded Mr. Molina's estate $3.8 million for the value of life, $500,000 for pain and suffering, and $63,000 for medical and funeral expenses.